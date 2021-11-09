DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The following positions are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. ( P.I.T ).

Director of Development

The Director of Development is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology’s fundraising,

The Director reports to the President, working closely with the President, Marketing Manager and the Board of Trustees in all development and fundraising endeavors.

Supervisory Responsibilities include creating an Office of Development from the ground-up with limited resources; meet prospective donors and supporters on a continual basis; establish a major gifts program; oversee and participate in the grant application process; build the planned giving program; direct the annual fund program; direct capital campaigns and other major fundraising drives; coordinate fundraising special events; direct employee fundraising and scholarship drives; make public appearances; coordinate and co-lead Board Development Committee meetings; establish and oversee fundraising database and tracking systems; oversee creation of publications to support fundraising activities.

The candidate must have strong interpersonal and writing skills; knowledge and experience in fundraising techniques, outreach, alumni relations, and public relations; build external relationships out of the office; initiate donor visits and fundraising calls.

Qualifications include a minimum of a bachelor’s degree; master’s preferred; 3 years’ minimum experience in professional fundraising, alumni relations, community organization, and/or grant writing; higher education or non-profit experience highly desired.

Learn more about the Director of Development position here.

Executive Administrative Assistant and Human Resource Specialist

The Executive Administrative Assistant and Human Resource Specialist serves as the point person and face of the college’s human capital management program, in addition to providing executive administrative support to members of college leadership.

The Executive Administrative Assistant and Human Resource Specialist is responsible for the coordination of meetings, logistics, correspondence, advanced preparation of materials, follow-up activities, and coordination of activities directly related to the President, the senior administrative team, and the Board of Trustees.

Some responsibilities as a Human Resource Specialist include implementation of Human Resource initiatives and systems; providing counseling on policies and procedures; oversee the hiring and recruitment process; creating and implementing effective onboarding plans; preparing and reviewing compensation and benefits packages; develop training and employee development programs; address employment relations issues; ensure the maintenance of employee records; review employment and working conditions; maintain organizational charts and detailed job descriptions; maintain and manage budgets for professional development and other HR functions.

Some responsibilities as an Executive Administrative Assistant include coordinating scheduling for the President and senior administration; serve as a liaison between the President and the members of the Board of Trustees to the Board of Trustees; safeguard the confidentiality of school administration; coordinate communications; draft and distribute internal memos and correspondence on the President’s behalf; act as liaison for rental agreements, inquiries, and ensure proper documentation; facilitate travel arrangements for the President and senior administrators; prepare correspondence for distribution of approval and signature; assist with document gathering and coordination in support of contracted employees; draft and maintain meeting minutes, agendas; maintain email, address, and telephone records; serve on committees as required; generate reports as needed.

A candidate for this position must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business Management, or related field; 5+ years of professional experience; preference is given to candidates with higher education and/or non-profit experience; demonstrate successful experience working collaboratively and compassionately with employees, community members, students; demonstrate excellence in written and oral communications skills; experience cataloging and documenting organizational records; excellent skills in relevant technologies including Microsoft Office applications, database systems, and web-based applications and the ability and willingness to learn and adapt to new systems; demonstrated ability to work and carry out multiple assignments and complex components under pressure with short deadlines and/or frequent interruptions or distractions, and with minimal supervision and direction; verifiable ability to exercise a high degree of judgment in handling sensitive and confidential information.

Learn more about the Executive Administrative Assistant and Human Resource Specialist position here.

Adjunct Medical Assistant Instructor

The Adjunct Medical Assistant Instructor will teach Medical Assisting courses virtually and, eventually, on campus in a learning-centered environment with small class sizes, providing individual attention to students.

The Adjunct will be instructing 3-9 hours per work.

Essential functions include demonstrating a deep subject knowledge; be committed to professional development; maintain faculty credentials as required by the colleges accrediting agencies; develop instructional materials; plan and organize instruction to enhance student learning; create appropriate assignments to encourage student learning; use available instructional technology; provide students constructive, encouraging, and corrective feedback; evaluate student learning by creating and applying course competencies and accurately evaluating student progress; be accessible to students through e-mail, cellular technology, or scheduled office hours including arranging additional time for appointments;. maintain accurate records of student’s academic standing; promptly provide final grades, attendance, and other information as required by administration; respect the confidentiality of student information; evaluate students based solely on their academic performance and respond promptly to student grade questions and/or appeals.

The candidate must have a passion for teaching; strong oral and written communication skills; professional demeanor to be a valuable mentor to our students; a Bachelors degree in health or related field; two (2) years of experience working in a medical assisting position or related field; current or previous teaching experience preferred; Certification in Medical Assisting is recommended; demonstrated excellence in medical terminology and medical assisting skills; proficient with Office 365, Zoom, and Canvas.

Learn more about the Adjunct Medical Assistance Instructor position here.