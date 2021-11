After the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros split the first two games of the World Series in Texas, home field advantage was now with the Braves, who headed back to Georgia to try and take back the series lead. Their offense has been impressive at times in this postseason, but Atlanta is a team that is currently getting by with great pitching, and they got some of their best on Friday. Ian Anderson was on the mound for the Braves, and he was about as good as you could have hoped for. The righty didn’t allow even a hit over five innings of work.

