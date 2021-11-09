Is Game of Thrones worth watching?

While doing the promo rounds for his upcoming album =, Ed Sheeran may have just casually dropped a major Game of Thrones revelation. On an episode of Dax Shephard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, Sheeran talked about how excited he was to cameo in the season-seven premiere, in which he plays a Lannister soldier who comes across Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and how all the mean people online sullied the experience for him when the episode finally came out. (Most fans did not take kindly to the scene, which, for all intents and purposes, was a splashy celebrity cameo Thrones had never really indulged in.) The cameo was in part meant to be a surprise for Williams, who’s a big fan of Sheeran’s music. But in explaining why producers were so invested in giving Williams this special moment, Sheeran inadvertently revealed that season seven was meant to be Arya’s last. Which, on this show, sure makes it sound like she was going to die.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO