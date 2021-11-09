CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Game of Thrones worth watching?

By Editorial
Winter is Coming
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably heard a lot about Game of Thrones. It’s been one of HBO’s flagship series. And for eight seasons, the world couldn’t get enough of it. Unlike many new shows these days, Game of Thrones stuck to releasing each show weekly. That meant every week, viewers would anxiously tune in...

Glamour

Was Arya Stark Originally Going to Die on Game of Thrones?

While doing the promo rounds for his upcoming album =, Ed Sheeran may have just casually dropped a major Game of Thrones revelation. On an episode of Dax Shephard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, Sheeran talked about how excited he was to cameo in the season-seven premiere, in which he plays a Lannister soldier who comes across Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and how all the mean people online sullied the experience for him when the episode finally came out. (Most fans did not take kindly to the scene, which, for all intents and purposes, was a splashy celebrity cameo Thrones had never really indulged in.) The cameo was in part meant to be a surprise for Williams, who’s a big fan of Sheeran’s music. But in explaining why producers were so invested in giving Williams this special moment, Sheeran inadvertently revealed that season seven was meant to be Arya’s last. Which, on this show, sure makes it sound like she was going to die.
The Independent

Bond: Surprise Game of Thrones actor emerges as joint favourite to be new 007

An unexpected Game of Thrones cast member has now become the joint favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.Over the years, Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington have both been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.However, a new member of the HBO show’s cast is now being touted as a possibility, having been a rank outsider until recently.Tom Hopper, who played Dickon Tarly, is now joint favourite alongside Madden and Tom Hardy.Hopper, 36, only appeared in four episodes of Game of Thrones, but is perhaps better known to younger audiences as Luther Hargreaves in Netflix’s...
Kokomo Perspective

Kit Harington wants son to be grateful for Game of Thrones

Kit Harington thinks it will be "tough luck" if his son doesn't want to watch him and Rose Leslie on 'Game of Thrones' when he's older. The 34-year-old actor met his now-wife on the set of the HBO drama series and he joked their little boy - who is nine months old - will have to watch their characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, getting intimate on screen and be grateful for it when he's of an age to understand.
Decider

Ed Sheeran Says Backlash to ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo “Muddied My Joy”

“I feel like I pissed a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like, ‘Oh, you cameod on that show,’ I’m like, ‘What would you say?'” the Grammy-winner said during an appearance on the British radio station Absolute Radio. “Everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show; they asked me to be in it. I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now.”
Esquire

Ed Sheeran Revealed That Arya Stark Was Supposed to Die in Game of Thrones

Remember when we all used to find common ground in mutual hatred?. Back in 2019, when Game of Thrones was still a cultural phenomenon, the HBO show's legions of devoted followers united in a shared hatred of Ed Sheeran's cameo in Season 7. Instead of a blink-and-you'll-miss it appearance like many celebs received over the years, the artist was essentially given his own scene. He played a Lannister solider, whom we meet singing medieval-sounding ballad in the middle of the forest with his soldier friends, when Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, shows up. Fans said the cameo threw off the rhythm of the episode, leading poor Sheeran to say he wished the character would've been killed off at the end of the story.
whitestationscroll.net

Squid Game review: is it worth the hype?

The dalgona challenge. Red light, green light parodies. Fanart of player #067. For the past month, it has seemed nearly impossible to escape the insanely popular media craze that is “Squid Game.” With the show’s prominence on all sorts of social media platforms bringing in billions of viewers, the South Korean original series is well on its way to becoming Netflix’s most-watched show internationally.
asapland.com

Sophie Turner of “Game Of Thrones” Now Literally Owns The ‘Winterfell Throne’

“Game Of Thrones” star, Sophie Turner who did play the character of Sansa Stark, did reveal recently that she now owns the Winterfell Throne from the season finale. Sophie Turner, as you all know is one of the most popular and talented celebrities. Recently, she did manage to add a priceless piece of furniture to her collection over the weekend. But we are sure that you will feel the surprise and excitement to hear that the valuable piece of furniture is none other than the Winterfell Throne. The 24-year-old English actress was successful enough to create the fame from her character. Sansa Stark was indeed the principal character in all eight seasons of the legendary series.
Collider

'Game of Thrones' Characters Ranked by Intelligence

Anyone who’s read or seen Game of Thrones knows the show is not just a clash of egos. As far as tactical and intellectual capabilities go, some of the characters showed unrivaled prowess. With an array of plots, subplots, and story arcs, dare we say the narrative offers various standards by which to judge intelligence. Though the penchant for extreme bloodshed often takes a front seat in the show, it’s undeniable that staying alive long enough or having a shot at the Iron Throne required a certain amount of intelligence.
digitalspy.com

Hocus Pocus 2 adds Game of Thrones and Ted Lasso star

The upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel couldn't let Halloween pass without marking the occasion somehow, so ahead of its release next year, the movie confirmed its newest cast members. Rounding off spooky season in the best possible way, Hocus Pocus 2 celebrated with the exciting announcement that stars from the likes...
