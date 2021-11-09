84-year-old man reported missing has been found

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 84-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been found, authorities said.

San Diego police put out a call to locate Enrique Machado Sr., who last was seen Friday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Dahlia Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He was reported as being located by police in a tweet late Tuesday.

