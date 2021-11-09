ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

84-year-old man reported missing has been found

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIS2U_0cr90xWs00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 84-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been found, authorities said.

San Diego police put out a call to locate Enrique Machado Sr., who last was seen Friday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Dahlia Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Veterans, military can get free gas Tuesday

He was reported as being located by police in a tweet late Tuesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy