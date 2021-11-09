CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Delaware County Councilman Dave White Enters PA Governor’s Race

 4 days ago

Delaware County businessman Dave White (left), State Sen. Doug Mastriano (center), and State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.Image via Amana Berg, Spotlight PA, Commonwealth Media Services.

Former Republican Delaware County Councilman Dave White has entered the race for Pennsylvania governor, writes Andrew Seidman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

White, a former member of Delaware County Council, declared his candidacy Saturday in Ridley Township.

White is a former union steamfitter with ties to the building trades unions. 

He owns an HVAC company.

White is a self-described supporter of the Trump “America First” Agenda.

He’s presenting himself as a potential Pennsylvania governor with a more “businesslike attitude” who’s not afraid to make changes.

“We cannot keep repeating the same problems by electing officials that have depended on the system, have been paid by the system, have been part of the system,” White said. “If they could have fixed the system, they would have. They can’t. So we need an outsider.”

He joins a growing field of GOP candidates for governor. Besides White, there is former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, former Chester County Chamber of Commerce CEO Guy Ciarrocchi, attorney Jason Richey, political consultant Charlie Gerow, and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about Dave White and other GOP candidates for governor.

Radnor Finance Exec Nominated by Biden to Serve on Investment Board

President Joe Biden has nominated Mike Gerber of Radnor to serve as a member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gerber is a former Pennsylvania Representative, and current executive at Philadelphia-based FS Investments. The independent federal agency was established to administer...
