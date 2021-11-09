Former Delaware County Councilman Dave White Enters PA Governor’s Race

Delaware County businessman Dave White (left), State Sen. Doug Mastriano (center), and State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. Image via Amana Berg, Spotlight PA, Commonwealth Media Services.

Former Republican Delaware County Councilman Dave White has entered the race for Pennsylvania governor, writes Andrew Seidman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

White, a former member of Delaware County Counci l, declared his candidacy Saturday in Ridley Township.

White is a former union steamfitter with ties to the building trades unions.

He owns an HVAC company.

White is a self-described supporter of the Trump “America First” Agenda.

He’s presenting himself as a potential Pennsylvania governor with a more “businesslike attitude” who’s not afraid to make changes.

“We cannot keep repeating the same problems by electing officials that have depended on the system, have been paid by the system, have been part of the system,” White said. “If they could have fixed the system, they would have. They can’t. So we need an outsider.”

He joins a growing field of GOP candidates for governor. Besides White, there is former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, former Chester County Chamber of Commerce CEO Guy Ciarrocchi, attorney Jason Richey, political consultant Charlie Gerow, and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the presumptive Democratic nominee.