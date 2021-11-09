CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

By PAUL WISEMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtaRC_0cr90cEr00
Shown are pork products at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The Labor Department reported Thursday Oct. 14, that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.

More than 60% of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2% increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services. A 6.7% jump in wholesale gasoline prices helped drive goods prices up.

Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy’s strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labor, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.

“Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won’t normalize for several more months,″ Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release its consumer price index for last month. According to a survey of economists by FactSet, it is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.5% from September and 5.8% from a year earlier — beating September’s 5.4% year-over-year gain, the fastest since 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Record fuel prices continue to rise

Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken.The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 146.14p, while diesel was 149.66p.Petrol prices exceeded the long-standing record of 142.48p on October 24, while diesel’s peak of 147.93p was broken a week later.The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months.This has made it approximately £18 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Ap#The Labor Department#Factset
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Financial World

US Producers Prices Index rises solidly in October as inflation frets zoom in

On Tuesday, US Labor Department data had unmasked that US Producer Price Index (PPI), a closely-observed inflation gauge that traces an average change in prices what producers have to pay off for manufacturing consumers’ goods, rose solidly in October with US PPI soaring as much as 8.6 per cent over past twelve months through October, as US capital markets await Wednesday’s US CPI (Consumers Price Index) data.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: You’re Going to Be on the Hook for Rising Producer Prices

Much hotter than expected CPI data for October stole the spotlight on Wednesday, but there was more bad news on the inflation front that received less attention. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increase in October tied September’s record, as rising producer prices continue to undercut the “transitory inflation” narrative.
BUSINESS
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
county17.com

Inflation hits highest level in years as wholesale prices rise 8.6% in 12 months

The costs of goods and services rose at above-normal rates again in October, as new federal economic data released Tuesday show inflation continuing to impact the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the producer price index, a figure that measures wholesale prices, grew another 0.6% in October,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Looking to extend its rally beyond September high

Inflationary pressures in the US spurred risk-off movements among equities. Investors are now waiting for the October US Consumer Price Index. XAU/USD has room to test September high at 1,833.95 and even extend its gains. Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

US Federal Reserve is facing challenging replacements early on 2022. US Treasury yields ticked higher but remain at the lower end of their latest range. XAU/USD is overbought in the near term but can still extend its rally. Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy