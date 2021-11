Jake Paul has said he is confident he will stop Tommy Fury when the pair go head-to-head in the boxing ring later this year.YouTube star Paul, who is 4-0 as a professional boxer, will take on 7-0 Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – in Tampa on 18 December.American Paul, 22, has finished three of his four opponents – fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-UFC star Ben Askren – and he plans to do the same when he faces Fury.Briton Fury, 24, has won four of his seven fights via knockout...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO