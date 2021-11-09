CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population.

The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.

By offering a stimulus check, it gives the already struggling group a chance to receive non-taxable income, especially going into 2022. While COLA boosted, everything is still incredibly expensive and those struggling already will continue to struggle. In addition, Medicare Part B is going up in cost, essentially eating away at any extra money they would have made.

The first three checks sent were worth $1,200, $600, and then $1,400.

The Senior Citizen League has also created an online petition to send to Congress and anyone can sign here.

Comments / 22

Deanna swan
3d ago

Am on disability I hope that includes us, it's been rough having to buy more name brand stuff cause shelves empty more power cause home more. I have no kids young so don't get that extra. This would be so nice

Reply
15
DeeMac
3d ago

Well I'm in desperate need being on SSI/Disability of this 4th stimulus. Please don't forget us. That COLA increase is not enough by the time Medicare takes their share.

Reply(1)
13
Sharon Elethorp
3d ago

Sadly they seem to forget about the disabled and veterans. I applied for my husband 1 payment on the 1st round and nothing sense.Life is like a bowl of fruit loops with this administration in office

Reply
7
