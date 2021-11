With the Sam Maguire Cup wintering outside the capital city for the first time in seven years, the post-mortem of Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo is under way. It was not just a case of the Sky Blues getting caught on the hop at the penultimate hurdle. There were indications they were not reaching the heights of previous years, right throughout their Leinster Championship campaign.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO