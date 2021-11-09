CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panera Bread Announces SPAC Investment, Will Return to the Public Markets Through an IPO

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera Bread is preparing to go public again through an initial public offering. The sandwich chain has also secured investments from restaurateur Danny Meyer and his SPAC. Panera has been private since JAB Holding bought it for $7.5 billion in 2017. Panera Bread is going public again. The parent...

When Panera Bread went private four years ago, longtime CEO Ron Shaich had nothing good to say about the public markets he was leaving behind. In a series of interviews and speeches, he lambasted Wall Street’s fixation on quarterly results and the activist investors who sometimes targeted his company. “Our public markets have become increasingly shortsighted, and indeed hostile, to companies like Panera,” he told the National Press Club in 2019.
