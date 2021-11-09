Panera Bread Announces SPAC Investment, Will Return to the Public Markets Through an IPO

Company: Centene Corp. (CNC) Business: Centene operates as a multi-national health-care enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government-subsidized programs, including Medicaid, state children's health insurance programs, long-term services and support, foster care, and Medicare-Medicaid plans. The Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; and vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations.

