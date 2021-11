HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. HeplerBroom is proud to announce that it has been ranked nationally as a 2022 “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. Firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence, with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. It also reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity. HeplerBroom received a national Tier 3 ranking for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO