Springfield, PA

PREIT, Owner of Springfield Mall, Issues First-ever Sustainability Report

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovWnl_0cr8xNCJ00
Image via PREIT.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of the Springfield Mall, has issued its inaugural sustainability report.

The report highlights PREIT’s efforts to position its properties as pillars of their communities by sustaining jobs, hosting events that bring community members together, reducing the environmental impact, and supporting organizations that provide for those in need.

The report examines the ways in which PREIT ensures success for its large and small tenants by focusing on diversifying the offerings on its properties while also demonstrating its commitment to small and diverse businesses and fostering a strong culture for the individuals employed by PREIT.

“This inaugural sustainability report is designed to share with stakeholders how we view the opportunity to be stronger stewards of sustainability principles across our portfolio and throughout our organization,” said PREIT Chairman and CEO, Joseph F. Coradino.

He added that PREIT’s “work on this front has only just begun and as we look ahead, we endeavor to set goals that align our activities with the thoughtful implementation of ESG principles across three core pillars: Community, Customization, and Cultivation.”

PREIT’s portfolio currently consists of 25 properties that total 19.8 million square feet.

The report will be periodically updated.

