Chad’s Media partner and vice president Logan Vaughan is a cook by training, and a food sport competitor as a hobby. Yet it’s not just any type of food challenge he’s involved in– Vaughan is one of an elite global few who compete in the World Food Championships. For the past few years, Sulphur Springs’ Vaughan has been making a name for himself on the world stage. His 2021 return to the World Food Championships on Nov. 5 will mark, at the very least, a personal victory after tragedy struck at the 2019 event.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO