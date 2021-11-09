Ye to pay almost $1 million settlement for shipping his clothes too slowly

T he rapper Ye may claim that "We'll buy a lot of clothes when we don't need 'em," but he will still need to ship them on time.

Ye agreed on Monday to pay $950,000 as part of a settlement in a lawsuit over slow shipping. In October, the rapper's fashion company, Yeezy Apparel LLC, was brought to court in a lawsuit filed by the district attorneys of Los Angeles , Sonoma, Napa, and Alameda counties.

"Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement . "We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County."

The district attorneys allege that Yeezy had engaged in false advertising about its shipping and that it had violated state law by failing to send orders within 30 days. The company denies any wrongdoing.

The settlement includes $800,000 in civil penalties to the district attorney's offices, $50,000 in restitution to a state consumer protection fund, and $100,000 in investigative costs.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , changed his name in court last month.

Ye made news last week when he hosted a gospel service in Los Angeles, with appearances by hard rocker Marilyn Manson and pop artist Justin Bieber.

