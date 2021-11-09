CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

By PAUL WISEMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhOvC_0cr8wGll00
Producer Prices Shown are pork products at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The Labor Department reported Thursday Oct. 14, that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.

More than 60% of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2% increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services. A 6.7% jump in wholesale gasoline prices helped drive goods prices up.

Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy's strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labor, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.

“Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won’t normalize for several more months,'' Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release its consumer price index for last month. According to a survey of economists by FactSet, it is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.5% from September and 5.8% from a year earlier — beating September's 5.4% year-over-year gain, the fastest since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Oil prices post third straight weekly plunge after volatile week

On Friday, both Brent and Crude oil futures’ prices edged lower, evaporating gains of previous session, as worries of a potential rate-hike from the US Federal Reserve as early as before mid-2022 seemingly had weighed heavily on investors’ morale. Apart from that, a stronger American Dollar, which had witnessed a...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

Inflation has reached its highest point in 30 years. Why are prices so high?

Inflation has reached its highest point in 30 years, according to new data from the Consumer Price Index. The data found the price of goods and services, which excludes food and energy, jumped 0.6% in October. The main CPI, which includes all items, jumped 0.9%. Per Axios, experts expected the...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US Producers Prices Index rises solidly in October as inflation frets zoom in

On Tuesday, US Labor Department data had unmasked that US Producer Price Index (PPI), a closely-observed inflation gauge that traces an average change in prices what producers have to pay off for manufacturing consumers’ goods, rose solidly in October with US PPI soaring as much as 8.6 per cent over past twelve months through October, as US capital markets await Wednesday’s US CPI (Consumers Price Index) data.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: You’re Going to Be on the Hook for Rising Producer Prices

Much hotter than expected CPI data for October stole the spotlight on Wednesday, but there was more bad news on the inflation front that received less attention. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increase in October tied September’s record, as rising producer prices continue to undercut the “transitory inflation” narrative.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Ap#The Labor Department#Factset
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

Gasoline, auto retailing boost U.S. producer prices

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight global supply chains related to the pandemic. The Federal Reserve last week restated its belief that current...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar rises as U.S. inflation goes beyond expectations

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rose against major peers on Wednesday, ending three days of weakness, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest since 1990 and fuelled fears inflation could prove stickier than currently envisaged by the Federal Reserve. In the 12 months through October, the consumer price index...
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
New York Post

Wholesale prices skyrocket as inflation continues to ripple across economy

Wholesale prices in the US skyrocketed 8.6 percent last month compared to a year earlier — as inflationary pressures continue to ripple throughout economy, the Labor Department said. The producer price index — a measure of inflation before it hits consumers — increased 0.6 percent in October from a month...
BUSINESS
CNN

America's prices are surging more than they have in 30 years

New York (CNN Business) — There's no end in sight for higher prices. US consumer price inflation surged higher again in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2% -- the biggest increase since November 1990. Stripping out food and energy prices,...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Menu price inflation hit a record in October

Restaurants have been raising their prices at record levels this year as companies seek to offset soaring costs for labor, food and other supplies. Limited-service menu prices rose 7.1% year-over-year in October, according to new federal data released on Wednesday. Full-service prices rose 5.9% over that same period. Both numbers...
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy