This will heat up the MLB Hot Stove. The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reported Sunday “Justin Verlander is throwing (Monday) morning with several teams expected to be in attendance at Cressey’s Sports Performance. Verlander, who was extended a qualifying offer by Houston, has until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept it. Could opt to seek a longer deal. Or he could take the Astros’ one year QO depending on interest. I can’t say I have any idea what Verlander will do to be honest. This is probably not the only time he will throw for teams.”

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO