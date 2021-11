Coming off their historic season, nine players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball officially signed their letter of intent to play in college on Wednesday. After starting his high school career at North Broward Preparatory School, Jake Clemente transferred to Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2020. In his first year on the varsity team, Clemente hit .380 and added a victory while pitching. He also helped the Eagles win 28 games and finish the season as the top team in the country after winning a State and National Championship.

