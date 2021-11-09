WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (11/9)

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in order to begin promoting their champion vs. champion match. The Smackdown Survivor Series team might get some play tonight as well, plus Sheamus is due to return to the ring at some point. Drew McIntyre will probably be in action as well. Well with that out of the way, let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.
