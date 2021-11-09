Free group fitness classes

Campaign for National Gratitude Month Involves 30 Days of Giving Including In-Studio Events and a Referral Giveaway. November 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Pure Barre, a full-body barre workout brand, announced today its Pure Give campaign to celebrate National Gratitude Month in November. To spread positivity this upcoming holiday season, Pure Barre is dedicated on giving back to its local communities for 30 days straight with a free barre class, in-studio events, charity classes, and a national referral giveaway.
