LFA extends agreement with UFC Fight Pass through 2025

LFA will remain exclusive to UFC Fight Pass for at least the next four years.

Promotion officials today announced the extension of LFA’s multi-year deal with UFC Fight Pass to continue serving as the organization’s exclusive global streaming provider through 2025.

“I am thrilled to have extended our partnership with UFC Fight Pass,” LFA CEO Ed Soares stated. “I’m extremely grateful and excited to have watched the LFA grow worldwide with UFC Fight Pass for the past two years. The LFA is the industry leader in developing talent, and UFC is the industry leader of our sport. The success of this partnership was obvious from the beginning, and we have proven that with the 40 events that we have produced both domestically and abroad. The best is yet to come.”

According to LFA officials, a total of 257 LFA athletes have gone on to compete in the UFC, while 166 LFA veterans have earned an invitation to Dana White’s Contender Series.

“UFC Fight Pass prides itself on providing top-tier combat sports content to our subscribers,” UFC Fight Pass Vice President and General Manager Crowley Sullivan stated. “LFA is among the best, with a longstanding relationship with UFC and a track record for developing talent. We’re thrilled to continue this relationship and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our two brands.”

LFA is expected to stream over 100 events on UFC Fight Pass as part of the new deal. The promotion’s next event, LFA 118, takes place Friday at Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center in Burbank, Calif.