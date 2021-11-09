UPDATE 2-Germany finance watchdog steps up scrutiny of N26

* Follows BaFin fine in September

* BaFin to limit new customers to 50,000 per month

* Installs second monitor (Updates with details, context, comment from N26)

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German financial regulator BaFin on Tuesday said it had ordered online bank N26 to limit the number of customers it takes on and has appointed a second special representative to monitor the bank.

Already in September, BaFin fined here N26 for lapses in money laundering controls, following on from orders in May.

Last month the bank completed a fundraising round that valued it at more than $9 billion, making it one of Europe's most valuable fintechs here 's%20most%20valuable%20fintech.%20.

The further strictures announced on Tuesday limit the number of customers the bank can take on in any one month to 50,000 and are effective across all the countries in which the bank operates.

N26, which has more than 7 million customers, says it does business in 25 countries, mainly in Europe.

In a statement, it said it had prepared an action plan to strengthen compliance.

“We are convinced that we will be able to implement all requirements in full and on time,” the bank said.

In May, BaFin ordered N26 to put in place internal controls and safeguards to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. At the same time, BaFin appointed a first special commissioner to monitor compliance. here (Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)