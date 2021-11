Uber has charged people who use walkers and wheelchairs extra for taking too long to get into the car, according to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed Wednesday against the ride-sharing app. The complaint argues that charging more to customers who take longer than two minutes to get into a car discriminates against people with disabilities, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “Many passengers with disabilities require more than two minutes to board or load into a vehicle for various reasons, including because they may use mobility aids and devices such as wheelchairs and walkers that need to be broken down and stored in the vehicle or because they simply need additional time to board the vehicle,” the complaint says.

