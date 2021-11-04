CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: The future of money or the biggest scam?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cryptocurrency might be everywhere, but good luck buying a cup of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Deciding whether to invest in Bitcoin? Here are the other big names in crypto

New York (CNN Business) — Cryptocurrencies have hit new all-time highs this month as they become more appealing to mainstream investors. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, soared to a new all-time high of nearly $70,000 per coin this week. It has climbed almost 125% this year, while the good old S&P 500 (SPX) is up less than 24%.
STOCKS
CNN

Forget cash. Pay me in bitcoin

As cryptocurrency gains acceptance, more people are vying to get their paycheck and other benefits in bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies. Famous athletes, politicians and everyday employees are now getting all or part of their salary this way. "Whether you're the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, or you're...
NFL
CNN

Indonesian Islamic body forbids crypto as currency

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), a top body of clerics, has ruled that using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment is unlawful in Islam, but trading of digital assets could be allowed, one of its leaders said on Thursday. Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority country, bans the use of...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Millennial Money: 5 steps to weed out Instagram ad scams

Highly targeted advertising on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook makes it easier than ever for brands to get in front of their target market. But these ads also make it easier for shady brands to dupe shoppers. Before you buy, take some time to vet the company. Search for independent reviews, dig into complaints databases, test out customer support and research the brand’s domain history to find out when its website was created. (Hint: A newly registered domain is often a red flag.) Also be crystal clear on the company’s return policy and use a credit card for the purchase for an added layer of protection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cup Of Coffee#Good Luck
Birmingham Star

Fraudcoin: Biggest & nastiest scams to rock the cryptocurrency market

The rise of cryptocurrencies over the last decade has taken the world of finance by storm, with millions of people opening virtual wallets in an effort to join the ?crypto-frenzy? and make easy money betting on them. The crypto market became the subject of intense scrutiny across the world after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

The FBI has put out a PSA about an interesting crypto scam

The FBI is warning people of a new breed of scam involving cryptocurrency ATMs. A con artist convinces a person to put cash into a cryptocurrency ATM and send the purchased coins to the scammer using an address stored in a QR code (via CoinDesk). While the actual scamming is relatively low-tech, it’s an interesting misuse of technology and shows how criminals are using crypto to “improve” on old methods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: The Squid Game Crypto Scam Is So Securities-Law Meta

The word “meta” has evolved into online gamer talk for using knowledge of a game to cheat other players, in addition to serving as a buzzword for being self-referential. So the week that Facebook changed its name to Meta was exactly the right time for the hit series “Squid Game” to inspire a crypto token sale that soon turned out to be a scam to cheat would-be players of an online game based on the show. Remarkably, the Squid Game scammers actually showed an understanding of the SEC’s crackdown on token sales since 2017 and recent crypto developments such as decentralized finance (DeFi).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Searchengineland.com

Phishing scams in Google Ads led searchers to fake crypto wallets

Those who are new to cryptocurrency may not totally understand how every aspect of virtual currency works. Many will go to Google and other search engines to search for things like “What is cryptocurrency?” “How to buy Bitcoin” and “What is a crypto exchange?” Knowing that not everyone is keen on how it works, scammers have taken advantage of crypto newbies through a phishing scam where those involved lost over $500,000, according to research by Check Point Research.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

A digital token inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has lost almost all of its value as it was revealed to be an apparent scam. Squid, which marketed itself as a "play-to-earn cryptocurrency", had seen its price soar in recent days - surging by thousands of per cent.
MARKETS
Wired UK

How a Squid Game Crypto Scam Got Away With Millions

Luke Hartford was first tipped off to the new, rising cryptocurrency thanks to a reply guy. The tweet was nestled under a post by Carl Martin, a Swedish cryptocurrency analyst and YouTuber, on October 27. Martin was discussing the price of the Shiba Inu alt coin, which he believed could fall to zero.
GAMBLING
moneyweek.com

Stablecoins: the future of money

When most investors think about cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is still almost certainly the first asset that springs to mind. And one thing most people associate with bitcoin is its volatility. Yet one corner of the crypto market, which is becoming increasingly important and visible (if not always for the right reasons)...
CURRENCIES
ComicBook

SQUID Coin Scam - Crypto Coin Vanishes After Hitting Massive Highs

A Squid Game-themed cryptocurrency coin ended up being a massive scam and the people behind it made off with $3.3 million according to The Washington Post. Meme coins and other get-rich-quick schemes themed around NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and day trading have taken the world by storm over the last year and change. (Read more about the negative ecological effects of such movements right here.) SQUID was a currency set up around the fervor surrounding the Netflix original. The value of this particular coin soared to $2,860 over time but then went down to basically nothing as the creators high-tailed it out of there with a relative fortune. As of now, there is no way to hold the creators of these meme coins accountable if they choose to take the money and leave the investors holding the bag. (Complicating matters further is the fact that cryptocurrency, by nature, is hard to trace. Making the entire enterprise ripe for people looking to take advantage of poor investors looking for a quick influx of cash.)
MARKETS
komando.com

Crypto hits $2.1T, UPS scam, quick tech hacks

Cryptocurrency shows no sign of slowing down, and there’s a list of mining scam apps you need to know about. Plus, a new phishing email campaign is using the UPS and a really clever tactic to fool people. And Kim and the gang have three smart tech tips you’ll wish you knew sooner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Is First 'Arab' Crypto UEDC Next Bullish Token Or Digital Scam?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. With new tokens coming to market each day, the number of offerings in the asset class keep growing—notwithstanding whether the overall market cap rises or falls. The speculative frenzy created by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other tokens is causing new cryptocurrencies with a range of utilities to come to market. Success always breeds imitation.
CURRENCIES
CNN

Elon Musk ends the week selling another $1.2 billion of Tesla shares

New York (CNN Busines) — Another day, another billion dollars. Or in Elon Musk's case, $1.2 billion. A filing late Friday shows that Musk sold another 1.2 million shares of Tesla stock on Friday, at an average price of $1,030 a share. It brings his sales for the week to...
STOCKS
CNN

Singles Day stock tip: Forget Alibaba and look at JD

New York (CNN Business) — Chinese consumers were hunting for bargains on Singles Day, the online shopping extravaganza that takes place every November 11 which was originally launched by e-commerce giant Alibaba. But investors have been betting that Alibaba's top rival JD.com might be an even bigger Singles Day winner....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enplugged.com

FBI Warns of Cryptocurrency Scam Involving Crypto ATMs – Tech Times

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned about a new cryptocurrency scam that involves crypto ATMs. The scam has been likened to a wire transfer fraud with a cryptocurrency twist. The scam involves some scheme that leads to victims being directed to make payment transactions via physical cryptocurrency ATMs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techviral.net

Google Ads Phishing Scam, Hackers Stole $500K from Crypto Wallets

Crypto scammers are now using Google Ads to steal crypto wallets. According to the researches from Check Point Research (CPR), these hackers have stolen crypto worth $500,000 (around Rs. 3.72 crores). These scammers are placing ads at the top of Google Search that show popular wallet brands like MetaMask, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

727K+
Followers
112K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy