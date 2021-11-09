CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

List of Colleges With Highest Graduate Salaries Has 3 From Delco

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jtCr_0cr8uXbI00
Image via Swarthmore College.

In a national top 100 ranking of colleges with the highest graduate salaries, three Delaware County colleges and universities have made the list, writes Ryan Mullingan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Swathmore College showed up 31st on the list of highest graduate salaries. An early career salary for someone with zero to five years experience was $70,800.

That jumps to $142,900 for someone in mid-career with 10 plus years of experience.

The index reported that 46% of Swarthmore graduates find high meaning in their work.

Haverford College was 36th on the list of graduate salaries.  An early career salary for someone with zero to five years experience was $65,400. 

That goes to $141,200 for someone in their mid-career.  The index reported that 48% of Haverford graduates find high meaning in their work.

Villanova University placed 91st.  Villanova graduates early in their career earned a $70,700 salary. That jumps to $126,900 for someone with more than 10 years experience on the job. 

The index reports that 41% of Villanova graduates find high meaning in their work.

The Payscale 2021-22 College Salary Report ranked over 1,500 colleges and universities across the country by the median salaries of their alumni. It looked at graduates with 0-5 years of experience and those with 10 or more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.
MEDIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Swarthmore, PA
Education
City
Villanova, PA
Delaware County, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Swarthmore, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy