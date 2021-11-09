List of Colleges With Highest Graduate Salaries Has 3 From Delco

Image via Swarthmore College.

In a national top 100 ranking of colleges with the highest graduate salaries, three Delaware County colleges and universities have made the list, writes Ryan Mullingan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Swathmore College s howed up 31st on the list of highest graduate salaries. An early career salary for someone with zero to five years experience was $70,800.

That jumps to $142,900 for someone in mid-career with 10 plus years of experience.

The index reported that 46% of Swarthmore graduates find high meaning in their work.

Haverford College was 36th on the list of graduate salaries. An early career salary for someone with zero to five years experience was $65,400.

That goes to $141,200 for someone in their mid-career. The index reported that 48% of Haverford graduates find high meaning in their work.

Villanova University placed 91st. Villanova graduates early in their career earned a $70,700 salary. That jumps to $126,900 for someone with more than 10 years experience on the job.

The index reports that 41% of Villanova graduates find high meaning in their work.