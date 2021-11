If you’re already thoroughly tired of the ubiquitous phrase “supply chain” — in reference to the current delays being experienced along the global pathway for manufacturing and distribution — spare a thought for the local book industry. Bookstore workers are becoming weary of explaining to customers why their books are taking a while; publishers are organizing author events without actual books present. In short: It’s going to be a rough holiday season. Order your gift books early. As in, now.

REDMOND, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO