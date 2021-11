The first footage from Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett is here, and it's already stirring up speculation among fans of the franchise. Theories spread like wildfire and, with the imminent introduction of new characters, some are theorizing that one specific character, aside from the lead protagonist and his right-hand, that appeared in the trailer has been seen before. Remember that Ithorian sitting in that throne room-like setting? Well, here’s a crowd of fans openly wondering whether that Ithorian is the one known to hang out at Batuu, the city used for Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World and Disneyland.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO