November 12th was a big day for Disney+. The streaming service revealed a ton of new content for Disney+ Day, filled with recent hit movies such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, original movies and shorts like Home Sweet Home Alone, Ciao Alberto, Olaf Presents, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary, and specials for Marvel Studios and Pixar. Disney fans young and old have plenty of options to choose from to stream over the weekend, and keeping up with everything announced today is a tall chore. Thankfully, ComicBook.com has taken care of the hard work by compiling a list of everything added for Disney+ Day.

