The House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is focusing at least some of its efforts on figures close to former Vice President Mike Pence as it becomes clear that former President Donald Trump’s allies were intent on convincing him to halt the certification of Mr Trump’s loss.CNN reported on Wednesday that the committee has shown interest in obtaining testimony or documents from several former aides to the vice president other than those already publicly announced as subpoena targets by lawmakers on the panel.Among those previously unreported persons of interest include two of Mr Pence’s...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO