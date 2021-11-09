CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

A study links facing discrimination at a young age with future mental health issues

By Joe Hernandez
WABE
WABE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study suggests that people who face discrimination at a young age are more likely to develop behavioral and mental health problems later in life. And the risks may be cumulative; those who faced more incidents of discrimination had an even higher risk of future problems, researchers found....

Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: There is a blind spot in young adult mental health

The mental health of children and young adults has been uniquely impacted during the past two years. An already strained system prior to the pandemic, mental health services in Texas have struggled to keep up with the demand. Mental health providers are seeing a flood of referrals, leading to wait lists for precariously overstretched mental health professionals.
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Asthma, Hay Fever, Other Allergies Not Linked to Mental Health Traits

Evidence of a causal relationship between the onset of allergic disease and mental health was limited, suggesting that the observational associations found were due to confounding or other forms of bias. Despite prior research that shows an observational relationship between mental health and common allergic diseases, there is no proof...
MENTAL HEALTH
wirx.com

Report: Mental Health Needs Climbing Among Women, Young Michiganders

Women and young people have faced increased behavioral health challenges since before the pandemic, according to a new report, which assessed the state of well-being for women and children. The study from the United Health Foundation looked at more than 100 measures, from physical health to emotional, social and behavioral...
MICHIGAN STATE
expressnews.com

Commentary: Bridge the mental health gap faced by young adults

The mental health of children and young adults has been uniquely impacted during the past two years. Already strained prior to the pandemic, mental health services in Texas have struggled to keep up with the demand. Mental health providers are seeing a flood of referrals, leading to waitlists for precariously overstretched mental health professionals.
MENTAL HEALTH
pomona.edu

CENTRO Lab Seeks Solutions to Mental Health Issues Facing Latina/o Youth

For Lupe Bacio, assistant professor of psychological science and Chicana/o-Latina/o studies, her research doesn’t get more personal as a Latina immigrant searching for answers to questions about issues facing young ethnic minorities. Bacio arrived in the U.S. as an adolescent, not knowing the language or the culture. She says she...
CLAREMONT, CA
aymag.com

Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Mental Health, The BridgeWay

Faces of Arkansas, The Face of Mental Health, The BridgeWay. The BridgeWay Hospital has been serving the community’s mental health needs for almost 40 years. “The BridgeWay Hospital provides inpatient behavioral health services for children, adolescents, adults and seniors who need hope and recovery requiring intensive services,” CEO Megan Miller says. “Our continuum of care also includes Partial Hospitalization Programming and Intensive Outpatient Programming that help adults take the next steps in healing on an outpatient basis.”
MENTAL HEALTH
ewrestlingnews.com

The Blade Reveals That He Deals With Mental Health Issues

AEW Superstar The Blade took to his Instagram account yesterday and revealed that he struggles with mental health, anxiety, and depression. He said,. “Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues. I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life. I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently. So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at All Elite Wrestling. Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to Doc Sampson, Megha Parekh, Tony Khan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive. It’s feels good to tell you this and to take off my mask. It helps to talk about my struggles instead of holding them inside, and I’m feeling more confident and comfortable around people. Thank you for listening. I’m sorry if I’ve been distant lately. I love you and I can’t wait to see you soon.”
MENTAL HEALTH
ewrestlingnews.com

Lita On Mental Health Issues Pro Wrestlers Face, ‘Tag Me In’ Initiative

During a recent interview with DAZN, Lita commented on being part of the “Tag Me In” initiative for mental health awareness, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On taking part in the “Tag Me In” initiative for mental health awareness and issues pro wrestlers...
WWE
Inverse

There's a complex link between mental health and where you choose to live

New research suggests there’s a link between genetic risk for psychiatric disorders and the likelihood of living in a city. Previous studies argue that the stress of living in a city, along with exposure to elements like pollution, is a risk factor for mental health conditions like schizophrenia. Cities are typically associated with higher rates of mental health problems — the why, however, is up for debate.
MENTAL HEALTH
northbaybiz.com

Mental Health Issues: A Growing Concern in the Wine Industry

Farming and producing an agricultural product such as wine has never been easy. Although few, if any, studies exist that focus solely on those owning or operating vineyards, the data highlighting increases in mental health issues and suicides for agriculturalists is disturbing. A 2020 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study showed suicide rates for farmers were 43 per 100,000, compared to an average of 27 per 100,000 across all occupations. Those numbers are expected to increase over the coming years.
MENTAL HEALTH
Napa Valley Register

Veterans mental health in the age of COVID

The past two years of this pandemic has created major challenges for our veterans. Social distancing, increased unemployment, food scarcity, easy access to drugs has added to veterans feeling more isolated and creating a poor mental health environment. One study shows that the national unemployment with veterans has almost doubled,...
NAPA, CA
MedicalXpress

Exercise linked to better mental health, research shows

Kaiser Permanente research published on November 11 in Preventive Medicine showed people who exercised more during the initial lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced less anxiety and depression than those who didn't exercise. It also showed that people who spent more time outdoors typically experienced lower levels of anxiety and depression than those who stayed inside.
FITNESS
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
