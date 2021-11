Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's that time of year again—the leaves are starting to change colors, temperatures are dropping, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you're interested in doing less this year, we don't blame you! Whether you're hosting your first Thanksgiving or are a seasoned pro, this food-focused holiday requires a lot of work, and that's where meal kits come in handy. This Thanksgiving, some of the best meal kit delivery services we've tested can handle most of the hard work for you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO