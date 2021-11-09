Baystate Health announces changes to visitor policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced Tuesday changes to their visitor policy.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, the change in policy comes from the steady decrease of COVID-19 cases. The change in policy is effective Tuesday, November 9th.

The red, yellow, green and gray tiers will still remain in effect for visitation based on CDC, DPH and state guidelines, but the policy details within the tiers has been announced to change over time. Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield are now in the yellow tier. Yellow tier visiting policy includes the following:

1 visitor at a time (previously only 1 visitor per day) for patients who are not in the ICU.

2 parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients (previously 1 parent or guardian at a time) in the Emergency Department, surgery/procedures, and inpatient.

For OB patients, 2 designated care partners (previously only 1) allowed in the room during delivery. For postpartum – both the designated 1 care partner and an additional care partner may now visit together at the bedside at any given time during visitation hours.

In addition to the above changes, children ages 5 and up are now allowed to visit if accompanied by an adult; children under age 5 can visit for designated exceptions only. No children however are allowed to visit the Emergency Department.

Flower deliveries are now allowed to all patients except neutropenic or critical care patients. Visiting hours remain from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All visitors are expected to follow Baystate Health infection control practices that are in effect throughout the health system including wearing facemasks at all times while in the hospital. Visitors with a fever, cough or other COVID-19 symptoms, will not be able to visit patients within the healthcare system.

