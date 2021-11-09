Home renovation options for renters

Seagate Development Group has completed extensive interior renovations of Southwest Florida Home Care at 2830 Winkler Ave., Units 105-108, in Fort Myers. The tenant improvement project of a 6,751-square-foot office space included replacing flooring, ceilings, doors and glass tinting, finishes, accessories, blinds, sound batt insulation, drywall partitions, paint, restrooms, cabinets, HVAC and electrical. Crews also provided new concrete placement, added a closet to the interior and updated plumbing in the breakroom. This comes after SW Management & Realty LLC – a Seagate affiliate – negotiated a new lease on and started improvements to this property. Now, the team will apply concierge management services to the office space.
