Home & Garden

Home renovation options for renters

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you rent a home, you know it may be tough to make changes since you do not own it. But there are some ways you can update your home, even if it is temporary. “As a renter, I’m always thinking about ways I can make my apartment feel more like...

www.ksat.com

Tampa Bay Times

HGTV is lies: Tales from pandemic home renovation

Here’s one vexing moment in the coronavirus milieu. Many of us, stuck in our homes for unnatural stretches, looked up and went: Ew. Ew! This home is Ew!. The next step was to open Realtor.com, then realize that Tampa Bay’s real estate market had turned into an H.P. Lovecraft monster that feeds on innocent children. The next step was “fixing up the place.”
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
inquirer.com

Remodeling your home? Here’s how to pay for it.

Many Americans have turned their attention to improving the homes where they’ve increasingly spent time during the pandemic. Renovating your house not only can make it more enjoyable to stay indoors, it also can boost the home’s value and become a profitable long-term investment. But it’s a decision-heavy process. There’s...
BHG

This Modern Home Renovation Took a Decade to Complete—But the Results Were Worth the Wait

This Modern Home Renovation Took a Decade to Complete—But the Results Were Worth the Wait. For one of his first home projects, Jarrod Allen went to the bank, handed over $5, and asked for change: "Can I have it all in nickels, please?" he asked. After years spent emptying wallets, looking under sofa cushions, and asking kids Jude, 12, and Eva, 10, to search their piggy banks, the change finally yielded enough five-cent spacers for him to install the kitchen wall planks.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Craftsman home renovation ideas

Craftsman homes trace their roots to the late 19th century. An architectural style inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement that flourished in Europe and North America for roughly 40 years between 1880 and 1920, the American Craftsman home has endured into the 21st century thanks to its beauty and the unique feel its homes inspire.
The Motley Fool

Renovating Your Home? Prepare for This Hidden Cost

Your home improvement project could end up being costlier than you might expect. Over the past 20 months, many people have been spending more time at home due to working remotely during the pandemic. That's prompted many homeowners to improve their properties and make them more comfortable to live in.
Boston Globe

Luxury Home of the Week: For $10.95m, a classically pretty Newton home with a modern renovation

A recent restoration and preserved historical details make for one elegant Newton mansion. Built in 1928, 70 Suffolk Road includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and 9,100 square feet of living space. The property has an elevator and features details such as arched doorways and exposed brick. Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group Real Estate LTD listed the home for $10,950,000 on Oct. 14.
mpamag.com

Canadians mostly funding home renovations with their savings – survey

Over the past year or so, most Canadians (59%) have been paying for their home renovations out of their own savings stashes, according to a recent survey by BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA. Only 2% said that that they financed their housing projects through home equity lines of credit. General lines...
TODAY.com

My husband wants to DIY our home renovations. How do I convince him to hire a pro?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, click here.
finehomesandliving.com

How to Give a Dash of Professionalism to Your Home Renovation Blog

If you decide to start documenting your home renovation with a blog, it can be a great idea to do it properly. You never know who might stumble across your blog after all, and it could be the stepping stone for something great for you. The extra touch of professionalism, such as a custom email address, might be just what you need! Here are some of the ways you can add that extra dash of professionalism to your blog.
NBC News

Rising lumber costs adding home renovation delays and challenges

The price of lumber and other building supplies is rising, making home renovations even more difficult. NBC News’ Jacob Ward speaks to a contractor about how the increase is causing major delays, and shares expert tips for homeowners looking to start their own projects.Oct. 29, 2021.
The Motley Fool

Will Home Renovations Get Less Expensive in 2022?

Looking to improve your home? It could pay to wait until next year for one big reason. Just as it's become more expensive than ever to buy a home, so too has it become more expensive to improve one. There's a major shortage of common building materials, and that shortage has led to an uptick in pricing. Things are so bad that even paint costs are on the rise.
Las Vegas Herald

Jarrett June of Stony Point NY Identifies the Top 5 Renovations To Boost a Home's Value

Not all renovations are created equal. Many home improvement projects can make your space more comfortable and enjoyable. These additions had immense personal value. However, not all of them increase your property's value too. After all, your home is an investment. Even if you aren't planning on selling now, you'll want to ensure your home retains (and builds) value.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Seagate completes renovation of Southwest Florida Home Care

Seagate Development Group has completed extensive interior renovations of Southwest Florida Home Care at 2830 Winkler Ave., Units 105-108, in Fort Myers. The tenant improvement project of a 6,751-square-foot office space included replacing flooring, ceilings, doors and glass tinting, finishes, accessories, blinds, sound batt insulation, drywall partitions, paint, restrooms, cabinets, HVAC and electrical. Crews also provided new concrete placement, added a closet to the interior and updated plumbing in the breakroom. This comes after SW Management & Realty LLC – a Seagate affiliate – negotiated a new lease on and started improvements to this property. Now, the team will apply concierge management services to the office space.
therealdeal.com

Home improvement startup Block Renovation taking platform national

Block Renovation, a startup that wants to make home makeovers more predictable and less painful, is taking its New York-tested platform national. Just four months after its last fundraise, Block raised $50 million in a Series C round led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2, with participation from existing investors Giant Ventures, NEA, Morningside and Lerer Hippeau. The raise brings the startup’s total funding to $104 million.
KATU.com

Home Renovations: Upgrade to Propane

Fall is an excellent times to think about upgrading your home with a cozy remodel. Home renovators Susan and Paul Kadilak, who teamed up with the Propane Education & Research Council, joined us to share timely tips for remodeling homes using propane--a more comfortable, reliable, and efficient heating source. When a homeowner upgrades to propane appliances, they can transform it into their dream home without sacrificing on performance or efficiency.
North Denver News

How You Can Properly Clean Up Your Home and Property After a Major Renovation

Once your major renovation is done, it’s time to celebrate – but not quite yet if you still have to do some cleaning up! It’s a sad fact, but it’s a fact nonetheless – many contractors will not provide a cleaning up service after they have finished their work, and you may be dealing with several months’ worth of dust and debris in your premises. So if you are now contemplating how on earth you can clean up your home after a major renovation, here’s how you can do it right.
domino

This Designer Went Against Realtors’ Advice When Renovating Her L.A. Home

Ruthie Sommers’s dream home doesn’t have a massive screening room or a double-island kitchen. The Los Angeles designer, former Domino cover star, and newly minted author (her book, A Newport Summer, comes out next May), prefers towering trees and secret reading nooks over fancy amenities and loads of square footage. “A lot of my clients want big bathrooms and walk-in closets for their kids, but the children always end up in their parents’ bathtub anyway,” she says, laughing. After seeing how fast her friends’ kids grew up, Sommers made a point to prioritize natural light and cozy corners when designing the L.A. home she and her family of five shared for 14 years. “I’m always secretly happy when my girls are close to me, so I enjoy being in a small area,” adds the designer. “Space doesn’t equal happiness.”
KSAT 12

Tips for selling your home this winter

Selling your home can be a challenge in the winter season. Kids are in school, the winter weather makes scheduling difficult, and people are focused on the upcoming holidays. “The first place that most prospective buyers start their search is online, so make sure that you have wonderful, high-quality photos of your home. Snow and decorations may look beautiful in the pictures, but they could cover up potential issues that buyers will be curious about. So make sure that the photos also include pictures of your home in all seasons,” says Bailey Carson, a home care expert with Ask Angi.
HOME & GARDEN

