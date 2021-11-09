Indiana NRCS Announces First Sign-up Period for Conservation Stewardship Program

The Holy Cross Sisters have signed a conservation easement on property they own in the Harrison Hills. After two years of work with the North Central Conservancy Trust (NCCT) to craft a conservation easement, the easement was signed on Aug. 24, 2021. NCCT is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization covering eight counties in Central Wisconsin with a mission to conserve the natural heritage of Central Wisconsin through the protection of land. They do this primarily by working with landowners to develop conservation easements. Once an easement is completed to everyone’s satisfaction and filed with the Register of Deeds, NCCT is legally responsible for ensuring that the conditions of the easement are permanently honored. The Sisters remain owners of the property with all ownership rights except those conveyed to NCCT by the easement agreement. The agreement is perpetual, and any future owners of the property will be bound by the easement.

