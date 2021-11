With nearly two months left to go in the year, more permits for new construction have been issued by the city of Orlando in 2021 than the past three years. In fact, city data shows 1,408 building permits for new construction were issued between Jan. 1-Nov. 9, more than the 1,406 such permits issued in all of 2020. It’s also more than were issued in 2018 or 2019, a sign that new construction in the city limits isn’t just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic — it’s booming.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO