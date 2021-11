MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone who drives in and around Memphis knows the roadways can be often been part drag strip and part shooting gallery. For whatever reason, far too many people believe lawlessness is acceptable on our streets and highways. But it’s not. And law enforcement officials – along with Mayor Jim Strickland – are determined to put the brakes on roadway crimes.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO