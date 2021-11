David Schropfer came up with the idea for SAFE when he was making his young daughter’s very first password. “I just put the number one next to it — like this is her first password,” Schropfer said. “And in five years she’ll have 50 or 100 passwords perhaps. But the reality is passwords don’t protect anybody from anything. So that created the genesis for SAFE.”

