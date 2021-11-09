CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IKEA to raise starting wages for U.S. employees to $16 per hour

If you're looking for a job, IKEA may be the perfect fit for you. IKEA U.S. is raising starting pay for U.S. employees to $16 per hour, with some hourly wages starting...

Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
fox7austin.com

CapMetro looking to raise starting wages for operators, mechanics

AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro says that bus operators and mechanics may soon be earning more per hour. Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) will consider an agreement next week that would significantly increase the hourly wage for bus operators and mechanics, says the transit agency. Since August, CapMetro says...
healthcaredive.com

Advocate Aurora bumps minimum wage to $18 per hour

Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems, said it is raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour beginning Dec. 5. The pay bump will affect roughly 41% of Advocate Aurora's more than 75,000 employees. Altogether, it will directly impact nearly 11,000 employees and another 20,000 who are already making $18 per hour but will be moved up the pay scale because of the change.
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Retailers With the Highest Starting Pay

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an increase in their baseline pay. Some retailers...
Markets Insider

A lumber CEO who raised his minimum wage to $15 an hour and embraced 'overstaffing' explains why companies need to be 'pro-employee' to solve the labor shortage

So-called labor shortages are still cropping up across the country, as employers struggle to staff up. But Stinson Dean, CEO of Deacon Lumber, told Bloomberg that his company is overstaffed. He says that's because he doesn't overwork his team and he pays them a reasonable wage. "We have a very...
newsnet5

Macy’s raises minimum wage to $15 an hour as labor shortage continues

Macy’s department stores announced a new minimum wage and other employee perks on Nov. 8 in an effort to attract workers during the ongoing labor shortage. The company’s new starting wage will be $15 an hour. New benefits include a “debt-free education program” and one additional flexible paid holiday, Macy’s announced in a press release.
albuquerquenews.net

Ikea expected to raise prices as company hit by global shortages

DELFT, Netherlands: Ikea stated that it will raise prices due to global supply chain shortages, which are expected to continue throughout next year. On Wednesday, the company reported a drop in full-year profits caused by rising transportation and raw material costs. Reuters reported the company will pass on some of...
FOXBusiness

Macy's to lift minimum wage to $15 per hour as labor market tightens

Macy's Inc. will raise the minimum wage of its more than 100,000 U.S. employees to $15 per hour by May, the department store chain said on Monday, as retailers fight to hire and retain workers in an increasingly competitive labor market. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. M MACY'S, INC....
Luay Rahil

Stop raising the minimum wage

The City of West Hollywood now has the nation's highest minimum hourly wage rate after the city council approved to raise the minimum wage to $17.60 per hour. I don't agree with this vote, but I believe these decisions are better considered at the local level and not the federal level.
WGME

Bangor hospital raises employee minimum wage

Bangor’s largest hospital is raising its minimum wage, according to the Bangor Daily News. The new minimum wage at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is now $17 an hour. The increase brings the hospital’s minimum to $4.85 more than Maine’s current minimum wage of $12.15 an hour. [Maine health...
WDIO-TV

Ford proposes raising Ontario's minimum wage to $15/hour

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is proposing an increase in the province's minimum wage to $15 per hour, but opponents say it's not enough. The increase from the current $14.35 would take effect Jan. 1. Ford says workers have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic and says leaders have asked for the raise.
industryglobalnews24.com

Ikea distributes $128 Million in bonuses for employees

Ingka, the company that controls the majority of Ikea's stores said that employees would be paid bonuses across all markets. Ikea will be paying employees a total of 110 million euros in bonuses, for their work during the pandemic, according to the Ingka Group. Highlights. Ikea offers bonuses to employees.
bigeasymagazine.com

Real Living Wage Much Higher Than $15 per Hour, Says Data Center

The Data Center, a New Orleans based non-profit research organization which provides independent analysis for informed decisions in Southeast Louisiana, is spreading the word about the latest estimates of what comprises a living wage versus a minimum wage. A living wage is the hourly rate that an individual in a household must earn to support themselves and their family, explained Lamar M. Gardere, executive director of the Data Center. The wage should take into account the costs of such items as food, child care, health insurance, housing, transportation and other necessities such as clothing and personal care items.
