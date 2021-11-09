CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead Of Leicester Fixture As Tielemans Picks Up Injury

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea have been handed the positive news that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is likely to miss their Premier League clash with the Blues after picking up an injury.

The Belgian international had to be substituted in his side's game against Leeds last weekend after a collision between himself and Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Tielemans has proven to be one of the Foxes most dangerous players in recent seasons, with the Dutchman even scoring the winning goal in Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final with a wonder strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eOYt_0cr8pj8V00
IMAGO / Xinhua

As reported by Dutch source HLN, Tielemans will be out of action for two to three weeks, meaning he will not feature for his native Belgium during the international break.

Leicester's Premier League return will be against Chelsea, but the 24-year-old is unlikely to have returned by then, spelling great news for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Better news still for the Blues is the difference in form between the two sides already this season.

Chelsea sit on top of the league table, unbeaten in their last five outings, while Leicester are in 12th place, having won only two of their last eight league fixtures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2HPM_0cr8pj8V00
IMAGO / News Images

Also, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner expected to make returns after the break, Chelsea will be full of confidence come the clash.

Thomas Tuchel has insisted the aim for his two strikers is to be back in action mid November.

I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Kane delighted with hat-trick as England thump Albania

England require only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after thrashing Albania at Wembley. Harry Kane led the romp with a first-half hat-trick as England made light work of an Albania side expected to provide stiff opposition after a very respectable qualifying campaign.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Leicester vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal take on Leicester this afternoon in the first Premier League game of the weekend, on the back of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup victory over Leeds on Tuesday.Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah scored the goals for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, earning the north London club a spot in the last eight of the tournament. That result improved Arsenal’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches, and their next aim is to leapfrog Leicester in the Premier League table.Mikel Arteta’s side travel to the King Power Stadium in 10th place in the standings, a spot behind Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Barcelona stars offer injury boost ahead of Dynamo Kyiv clash

Barcelona could be offered a vital injury boost ahead of their crunch Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv. La Blaugrana face the Ukrainian giants on October 2 and the squad are due to fly out from El Prat Airport tomorrow morning. Interim boss Sergi Barjuan will be without veteran defender...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Tielemans among best pros I've worked with

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admits he's enjoyed working with Youri Tielemans. Indeed, he rates the Belgian among the best pros he's ever managed. Ahead of today's meeting with Arsenal, Rodgers said: “It's even more experience, even more games, his efficiency in games. "He's one of the best professionals I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Belgian#Dutchman#Hln
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea will aim to continue their fantastic run of form when they face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all fronts as Thomas Tuchel aims to bring more silverware back to Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and match action as Malmo host ChelseaChelsea are only second in Group H, though, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September, with the Italian side sitting three points clear. Tuchel knows his side cannot afford to cede any more ground, but will have to make do without...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
740thefan.com

Soccer-Barella, Belotti in contention for Italy showdown with Switzerland

ROME (Reuters) – Italy coach Roberto Mancini says midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Andrea Belotti should be available for Friday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Switzerland, boosting the European champions after losing key personnel to injury. Italy top Group C with two games left but are locked on 16...
SOCCER
FanSided

Leicester injuries and availability: Maddison and Barnes

Foxes of Leicester report on Leicester City’s injuries and the squad status as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes contract an illness. Just as Maddison and Barnes are returning to the level of respective form that both are known, admired and feared for by opposition defenders, both have apparently picked up a virus. Brendan Rodgers, manager of the Foxes, confirmed this in his pre-Spartak Moscow Europa League press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku hands Chelsea a boost as £98m striker returns to running following injury lay-off ahead of crunch upcoming clash with former club Man United

Romelu Lukaku has handed Chelsea a boost after returning to running in training, following an injury lay-off due to a muscle issue. The club's record signing has been sidelined since picking up an injury against Malmo in the Champions League, with boss Thomas Tuchel initially ruling him out for two matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea's winning run comes to an end as Burnley pick up pace

Chelsea's run of four Premier League wins in a row - and seven consecutive victories in all competitions including penalty shootouts - comes to an end and manager Thomas Tuchel will be wondering how. His side have coped well without the injured striker Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester manager Rodgers confirms injury scare for Tielemans

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Youri Tielemans suffered a calf injury in Sunday's draw with Leeds United. Tielemans limped off to be replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 77th minute at Elland Road. And Rodgers has said the 24-year-old will now have a scan to judge the severity...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
482
Followers
4K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy