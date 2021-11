If it's not one thing plaguing an Amazon game, it's another. Amazon Game's "New World" has already dodged some issues in the weeks since its full release. The game had a rocky start, with major server issues causing headaches for fans, but now players are wondering if the game can be saved at all. The "New World" economy is in dire straits, and no one, not even Amazon, knows how to fix it.

