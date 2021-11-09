CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana NRCS Announces First Sign-up Period for Conservation Stewardship Program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis, IN, October 29, 2021– USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist Jerry Raynor announced today that Indiana is now accepting applications for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the nation’s largest conservation program. While applications are accepted year-round, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office...

