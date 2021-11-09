CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty Vanguard – Review

By Adrian Morales
Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games has always found itself the odd third child in the Call of Duty lineup, never finding as solid a footing as Infinity Ward and Treyarch have with their Modern Warfare and Black Ops games. Advanced Warfare and WWII ultimately felt flavorless and forgettable. These are the Call of Dutys...

GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard review: "a solid installment with a satisfying story and great multiplayer"

Call of Duty: Vanguard - 5000... Call of Duty Vanguard - Xbox... Call of Duty: Vanguard -... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The thing that stands out most playing Vanguard is that it's one of the most interesting narrative constructions the series has ever tried. The main story, set at the end of World War 2, unfolds on two levels with a stage play-like presentation, as the main characters talk in a Nazi jail cell or interrogation room, dealing with an excellent Dominic Monaghan as a weasly SS officer, Jannick Richter. As this smaller-scale story progresses, the larger action unfolds as each character is called for interrogation, and you play a level that explains who they are and why they're fighting.
