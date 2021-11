Bringing live broadcast spatial content production and co-presence to 360-surround livestream event experiences. makeSEA.com has joined forces with LEVR.tv to make history offering a new sense of reality at live sporting and entertainment events. For the first time ever, users can attend live and prerecorded pay-per-view event experiences in VR and AR devices, along with others as if physically present together at the venue. Attendees experience live content produced by LEVR and delivered to viewers using the LEVR TV app developed by makeSEA and built on-top of the makeSEA Content Management & Collaboration Platform and Catapult app for AR & VR (XR). Users can watch the events live with friends, interact with the general audience and shared content, and move between lounge and 360-degree VRENA℠ spaces. They view live action events in streaming 360-surround video at up to 8K resolution enhanced with live-produced and interactive spatial content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO