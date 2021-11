Facing a short-handed Cardinals team was the exact opportunity the 49ers needed to climb back into the NFC mix. Instead, they laid a total egg. Entering Week 9 at 3-4, if the San Francisco 49ers were to have any hope of earning a playoff spot in the NFC, they needed a win at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Seemingly lucky for them, though, the chips fell perfectly for that to happen with both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins ruled out for the contest.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO