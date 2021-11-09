BPD: Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault in Dorchester

Boston Police cruiser

BOSTON — A 29-year-old man will appear in court after he was arrested for an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Dorchester.

Boston Police say at 1:30 p.m. Monday, 29-year-old Naeem Patrick went up to a juvenile female from behind, hit her in the head with an unknown object, and tried to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

Patrick was arrested Monday night and is charged with assault with intent to rape and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area. To learn more, please click here.

From Boston Police: TIPS FOR ENSURING YOUR PERSONAL SAFETY -- The BPD encourages individuals to review the following safety tips with the understanding that, while these tips are designed to decrease and diminish the likelihood of an attack, no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and when possible, try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire”, “help” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”

