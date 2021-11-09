CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD: Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GezpA_0cr8oDpu00
Boston Police cruiser

BOSTON — A 29-year-old man will appear in court after he was arrested for an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Dorchester.

Boston Police say at 1:30 p.m. Monday, 29-year-old Naeem Patrick went up to a juvenile female from behind, hit her in the head with an unknown object, and tried to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

Patrick was arrested Monday night and is charged with assault with intent to rape and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area. To learn more, please click here.

From Boston Police: TIPS FOR ENSURING YOUR PERSONAL SAFETY -- The BPD encourages individuals to review the following safety tips with the understanding that, while these tips are designed to decrease and diminish the likelihood of an attack, no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.

  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and when possible, try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.
  • When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.
  • Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.
  • If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.
  • Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.
  • If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire”, “help” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.
  • Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.
  • Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

East Bridgewater Police Department responds to fatal crash

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police Chief Paul O’Brien tells Boston 25 that the East Bridgewater Police Department responded to a fatal crash early Friday. Around 3 p.m., East Bridgewater Police and Fire were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of 698 Bedford St. on Route 18. Upon arrival, first responders determined that a single vehicle left the roadway, crashed into multiple objects, and rolled over.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him. They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother of missing NJ teen charged with endangering welfare of child

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The mother of a New Jersey teenager who went missing for a month is accused of physical abuse and neglect, authorities said. Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on two counts of second-degree endangerment of a child, WNBC reported. Her two children, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, have been placed into the custody of child protective services, the television station reported.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 boys killed, 2 men injured after shooting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Virginia on Friday night, authorities said. According to the Richmond Police Department, shots were fired at about 7:31 p.m. EST, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the four victims with gunshot wounds, the newspaper reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?

© 2021 Cox Media Group. This station is part of Cox Media Group Television. Learn about careers at Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Manage Cookie Preferences | Do Not Sell My Information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Bpd#Barcc
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy