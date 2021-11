In the last few hours, Instagram has been flooded with people posting a cute picture of their pet with the aim that someone will plant a tree. But the thing is, no one actually knows who is planting these trees. So it’s all a bit confusing. You’re probably thinking where the hell did this trend come from, who started it and who is supposedly going out to plant all of these damn trees? Here’s an explanation of everything you need to know about this trend:

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO