Princess Charlene of Monaco has reunited with Prince Albert and their twins in Europe after a 6-month separation

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNcdy_0cr8o4yc00
Charlene and Albert last saw each other in person in August. ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
  • Princess Charlene of Monaco reunited with her family in Europe after 6 months away.
  • The 43-year-old was unexpectedly grounded in South Africa in May with an ENT infection.
  • Her prolonged stay came as European outlets speculated about her and Albert's marriage.

Princess Charlene reunited with Prince Albert and their twins on Monday after spending six months in South Africa, where she'd been grounded with a severe ENT infection, People magazine reports.

The 43-year-old flew in her husband's private plane from the city of Durban to Nice, France, arriving at 8.30 a.m. local time, the publication added. She was greeted by Albert and their children, six-year-old Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

An Instagram post shared by the official Monaco palace account on Monday showed the family later returned to Monaco and said the reunion was "filled with joy and emotion."

Charlene uploaded an Instagram photo of her own on Monday where she, the children, and Albert are seen huddled close in front of the camera. She called it a "happy day," thanking her followers for keeping her strong.

Since falling ill in May, the mother of two has undergone multiple medical procedures and suffered a medical emergency related to her ENT infection on September 1, causing her to be admitted to the hospital overnight, South African publication News24 reported at the time.

Her health complications arose on what was initially intended to be a "weeklong, 10-day maximum stay," in her home country of South Africa, Albert told People Magazine in September.

Charlene was last pictured with her family when they flew to visit her in South Africa in August, when she shared photos of their reunion on Instagram. But her time away meant she missed her children's first day of school in September as well as Monaco's annual Grand Prix in May, where she was supposed to be the guest of honor, according to Hello! Magazine.

Her prolonged stay also meant she and Albert spent their 10th wedding anniversary apart on July 1. Calling the situation a "trying time," she opened up about her illness with South African outlet News24 at the time.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary," she said, adding that Albert is her "rock and strength."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfbiK_0cr8o4yc00
Charlene is back in time for Monaco's national day on November 19. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The reunion puts to an end to ongoing speculation about the state of Charlene and Albert's marriage, rumors of which were rife among local media in Monaco, according to the Times of London.

Albert addressed speculation in an interview with People magazine in September, denying Charlene left "Monaco in a huff."

"She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated," he said.

Representatives for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

