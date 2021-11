Fans of online gambling, and gamers as well, will be surprised to learn that long before the first online casinos appeared, gambling was available on home consoles of that time. Gaming first appeared as single-player or two-player stand-alone games or as arcade machine games. But it has since evolved to include online casino gambling options. There are similarities between modern gaming platforms and the gaming platforms of the past. Gaming platforms evolve into new products that are not just gaming but entertainment.

