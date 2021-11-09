ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

State police: Shelton man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Seymour

WTNH
 9 days ago

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Seymour Tuesday morning.

State police said Andrew Chapin, 31, was traveling north on Route 8 in the area of Exit 21 just before 8 a.m. when he veered toward the right shoulder.

Chapin was taken to Waterbury Emergency Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have more information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Trooper P.J. Cormier, Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203-393-4200 or Paul.Cormier@ct.gov.

If you were driving through the area at the time of the crash and may have footage recorded on a vehicle-equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Cormier.

