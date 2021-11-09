CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 205: Metatron’ video

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolume 205 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning...

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V was one of the first games announced for the Nintendo Switch. Come November 12th; there will have been 1764 days between the announcement and release. Speaking of big numbers, there have been over 200 trailers for the game between now and then. If you’ve wanted to know anything about the game, there’s been no shortage of ways to find out.
[Review] Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei’s illustrious history has been unparalleled since its debut in the 90s. It has since grown and evolved, though the changes mostly come from the detailed environments that captivate and immerse you just as much as the narrative. These games constantly highlight the question of morality and philosophy, what’s right and wrong, and good versus evil. It’s hard to believe now that Shin Megami Tensei V is finally here and real, almost five whole years since its announcement prior to Switch seeing its launch. What’s not so hard to believe (or maybe it is, depending on how you look at it) is that the game has not only been worth the wait, but it’s also an exceptional new JRPG.
Review – Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei series is a fascinating corner of its genre rooted in theology, philosophy, and an Ars Goetia worth of demons. While each entry’s scenario and characters change, the commonalities remain consistent. This is especially true for the entries that have come after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, including spin-offs like Tokyo Mirage Sessions and the majority of the Persona series.
Shin Megami Tensei V Japanese commercials

Shin Megami Tensei V is almost here, and Atlus is getting ready with a couple of newly-published commercials. Two adverts have been prepared for the company’s Japanese audience. If you need a refresher on Shin Megami Tensei V, check out the following overview:. When a grisly murder scene in modern-day...
Shin Megami Tensei V World of Shadows Guide

The World of Shadows is a place in Shin Megami Tensei V that allows you to create powerful allies, purchase useful passive abilities, and transfer abilities. Here’s a guide to learning more about what it does. Shin Megami Tensei V World of Shadows Guide. In Shin Megami Tensei there is...
Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Soulslike action RPG Lies of P. Here is an overview of the trailer and game, via Neowiz:. Lies of P is a fantastically baroque action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi....
CosmicBreak Slash

CosmicBreak Slash is a hack-and-slash video game developed and published by CyberStep. CosmicBreak Slash is a single-player hack-and-slash game in which players control popular characters from CosmicBreak to overcome waves of enemies.
Single-player hack-and-slash game CosmicBreak Slash announced for PC

CyberStep has announced CosmicBreak Slash (title tentative), a spin-off of the massively multiplayer online battle shooting game CosmicBreak. It will launch for PC via Steam this winter in Japan. CosmicBreak Slash is a single-player hack-and-slash game in which players control popular characters from CosmicBreak to overcome waves of enemies. More...
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm video game / runner developed by Choice Provisions and published by Riot Forge. In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.
Idol Mahjong: Final Romance R coming to Switch on November 18 in Japan

One of the Most Popular Entries in the Final Romance Series – With a variety of animated scenes and numerous cheat items, this is the highroad of beautiful girl mahjong games!. Set at an Academy – Challenge mahjong matches against a laudable little sister type, American exchange student, sophisticated young...
Lovely Planet Remix

Lovely Planet Remix is a first-person shooter developed and published by quicktequila. Lovely Planet is back, this time a buffet of unique shooter games!. Double jump in the mountains, quickstep with a pistol in the tunnels or stick to the classic gun ballet you know and love!. Play it your...
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ‘Prologue’ trailer

Frogwares has released a “Prologue” trailer for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One introducing the game’s titular protagonist, “a brilliant young man, eccentric and intolerant of others’ dullness.”. The developer also announced that it will broadcast a 35-plus minute narrated gameplay video of an unseen quest on Steam on November 10 at...
Touken Ranbu Warriors – Sengo Muramasa trailer

Publishers DMM Games and Nitroplus, and developers Omega Force and Ruby Party have released a new trailer for Touken Ranbu Warriors introducing playable character Sengo Muramasa (voiced by Junichi Suwabe). Here is an overview of the character, via the game’s official website:. An uchigatana (Japanese sword) crafted by the first...
Third-person cooperative action adventure game SteamWorld Headhunter announced

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games have announced SteamWorld Headhunter, a third-person cooperative action adventure game and the latest entry in the SteamWorld franchise. Platforms and a release date were not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Thunderful Games:. Taking the series in a...
Megaton Musashi ‘Free Update Vol. 1: Counterattack Boost Patch’ launches in December

Level-5 will release a large-scale free update for Megaton Musashi in December in Japan, the developer announced. The update, dubbed the “Free Update Vol. 1: Counterattack Boost Patch,” will add a mission to battle the powerful large-scale boss Dino, the new power-up system “Overlimit,” as well as yet to be revealed Rogues (robots) and kabuki functions (special moves).
Shin Megami Tensei V English Launch Trailer

During the Shin Megami Tensei V launch celebration live stream, Atlus West shared a new English trailer for the game. This follows the Order and Chaos trailer, which was shared on Nintendo Europe’s Youtube channels. The livestream also featured interviews with voice actors Casey Mongillo and Daman Mills, who voice...
Famitsu Sales: 11/1/21 – 11/7/21 [Update]

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of November 1, 2021 to November 7, 2021. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 28,321 sales on PlayStation 4 and 12,754 sales on PlayStation 5 for an opening week total of 41,075 retail copies sold.
The Gunk launches December 16

The Gunk will launch for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on December 16 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99, as well as via Xbox Game Pass, publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Thunderful Publishing:. About. From the...
